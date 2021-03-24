UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Missing Landowner Found Dead

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 11:30 AM

Missing landowner found dead

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A land owner who was reported missing four days ago was found dead in a mango orchard, said police on Wednesday.

Bashir Ahmad, 58, r/o Jhandeer Walla didn't reach home for the last four days.

His family said that he had gone out after receiving a phone call from an unidentified number.

Police said he was killed and his body was thrown near his house.

Saddar police station shifted the body for autopsy,registered FIR and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Mango FIR Family From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 30 more lives in Pakistan over las ..

12 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 March 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves full restructuring of ..

11 hours ago

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

12 hours ago

Biden to Attend EU Leaders' Video Summit on Thursd ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.