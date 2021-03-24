Missing landowner found dead

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A land owner who was reported missing four days ago was found dead in a mango orchard, said police on Wednesday.

Bashir Ahmad, 58, r/o Jhandeer Walla didn't reach home for the last four days.

His family said that he had gone out after receiving a phone call from an unidentified number.

Police said he was killed and his body was thrown near his house.

Saddar police station shifted the body for autopsy,registered FIR and started investigation.