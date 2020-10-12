Missing lawyer returns home in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The lawyer who was allegedly abducted by unidentified men from a road on September 04 and was missing since then returned home on Monday.

According to report, Muhib Leghari, a member of Hyderabad District Bar Association and advocate of High Court of Sindh was abducted by unidentified men while he was coming to attend High Court Circuit Bench from his village located in Hyderabad rural taluka on September 04.

The lawyers fraternity had staged protest demonstrations against abduction of Muhib Leghari advocate and observed boycotts of the court proceedings for his safe recovery while government had also constituted Joint Interrogation Team for investigation of the incident.

According to family sources, Muhib Leghari advocate has safely reached home on Monday.