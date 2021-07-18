Missing man found dead

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :An elderly man, who went missing four days ago, found dead in fields, in the limits of Sandal Bar police station on Sunday.

Police said that 75-year-old Nadir Hussain Jatt, resident of Chak 28-JB, had gone missing four days ago. His relatives searched him here and there but in vain.

They lodged a report in Sandal Bar police station.

On Saturday night, some passersby spotted the corpse of Nadir Hussain Jatt lying in the field outside the locality and informed the area police.

On information, the police reached the spot and took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuaryfor postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.