Missing Man Found Dead

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Missing man found dead

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The body of a young tailor, who was missing from his home in the Pishtakhara area for the last two days, was recovered from fields in Tajabad.

Police said the victim was identified as Muhammad Ali (20), son of Kandagha, resident of Danishabad was missing for the last couple of days on Friday morning.

The father of the victim told police that they had no enmity and could not identify the murderer. The police had collected evidence from the scene. They started an investigation before registering an F.I.R. against the unknown killer.

