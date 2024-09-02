Missing Man Found Dead
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A man who had gone missing a few days ago,was found dead near Balkasar interchange in the jurisdiction of Bhera police station on Monday.
According to a police spokesperson,The body was identified as Rafaqat Hayyat s/o Zafar Iqbal,r/o Bhera.
Police concerned rushed to the spot,shifted the body to THQ Hospital Bhera for autopsy.
