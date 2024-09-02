Open Menu

Missing Man Found Dead

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Missing man found dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A man who had gone missing a few days ago,was found dead near Balkasar interchange in the jurisdiction of Bhera police station on Monday.

According to a police spokesperson,The body was identified as Rafaqat Hayyat s/o Zafar Iqbal,r/o Bhera.

Police concerned rushed to the spot,shifted the body to THQ Hospital Bhera for autopsy.

