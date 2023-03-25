Missing man found dead in pond

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :A man allegedly died of drowning mysteriously at a pond at village Khanpur Bagga in Muzaffargarh on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a 28 years old Attiqur Rehman son of Ghulam Murtaza was missing last evening. He was found dead at the pond, located adjacent to Fazal Farm.

Following suspicion, the Rescue 1122 workers traced his body from the pond.

Local police is investigating the incident.