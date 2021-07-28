Missing minor reunited with parents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday reunited 14-year old missing child with his parents, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Daeay police found a missing minor Ali Ghulam Lashari crying on a street,on which Station House Officer (SHO) Sub Inspector Bashir Ahmed started search to trace out his parents.

The minor's parents approached the police and he was handed over to his parents.

The parents thanked police for reuniting of their child.