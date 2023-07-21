Open Menu

Missing Minor's Body Recovered From Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 07:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The corpse of a missing minor girl was recovered from Tileri Canal, as two days ago she went missing and family had suspected that she had slipped into the nearby Ganesh Wah canal, police said.

According to the police, five years old Anaya Arshad had gone to throw the trash into the nearby Ganesh Wah canal but did not return and her family expressed suspicions that she might have slipped into the canal.

Teams of Rescue 1122 and relatives continued the search and on Friday rescuers found her body in Tileri canal's small bridge, Kali Pulli, near Khan Pur Chowk, some 10 kilometers away from her home.

There were suspicions that someone might have kidnapped and killed her.

The body was in bad shape and rescuers shifted her to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Muzaffargarh.

The body was handed over to the family after a postmortem examination.

Police have arrested the girl's father Arshad on suspicion and further investigations were underway.

