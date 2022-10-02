Missing of cipher must be investigated: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday those who are responsible for the missing of the cipher must be investigated.

Addressing a press conference here, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that PTI did not take any illegal step which could harm national interest. He observed that an effort was being made to create division in PTI. Different perks are being given to parliamentarians of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf. A good number of citizens rushed to Bani Gala after hearing news of arrest warrants of Imran Khan.

The masses registered their protest in different cities, he expressed.

Responding to a query, he observed that the government should investigate audio leaks and share facts with the masses.

Qureshi stated that the last PTI government had given facilities during long marches of PPP and JUI F. However, PTI workers underwent torture on May 25. Shah Mahmood Qureshi also demanded of fresh and transparent elections.