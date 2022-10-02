UrduPoint.com

Missing Of Cipher Must Be Investigated: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Missing of cipher must be investigated: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday those who are responsible for the missing of the cipher must be investigated.

Addressing a press conference here, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that PTI did not take any illegal step which could harm national interest. He observed that an effort was being made to create division in PTI. Different perks are being given to parliamentarians of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf. A good number of citizens rushed to Bani Gala after hearing news of arrest warrants of Imran Khan.

The masses registered their protest in different cities, he expressed.

Responding to a query, he observed that the government should investigate audio leaks and share facts with the masses.

Qureshi stated that the last PTI government had given facilities during long marches of PPP and JUI F. However, PTI workers underwent torture on May 25. Shah Mahmood Qureshi also demanded of fresh and transparent elections.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Bani May Sunday Government Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

8 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

17 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

17 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

17 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.