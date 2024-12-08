Open Menu

Missing Pashtun Twin Boys Reunited With Family

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 06:50 PM

missing pashtun twin boys reunited with family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Shahzad Town police station team successfully reunited two missing twin boys, Umer and Aamir, with their family on Sunday.

A public relations officer told APP that the boys' mother, Syeda, the wife of Mujahid, reported that her twelve-year-old sons had gone missing after leaving home in the morning.

Despite all efforts by the family, they could not be located, and the boys' disappearance was reported to the police. The family belongs to a Pashtun community, with their ancestral hometown in Mardan.

Upon receiving the report, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Zafar Gondal immediately initiated a search operation, utilizing both technical and human resources.

Sub-Inspector Zafar Gondal told APP, "We prioritized the case and worked tirelessly to reunite the children with their family."

The father of the children, who was reportedly in poor health, and their mother expressed deep gratitude to the police for their swift and effective response.

DIG Ali Raza praised Sub-Inspector Zafar Gondal and his team for their dedication, stating that protecting and serving the community remains a top priority for Islamabad Police.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to strengthen collaboration between the public and law enforcement for a safer city.

/App-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Poor Police Station Wife Mardan Sunday Family All Top

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

23 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

24 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

1 day ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

1 day ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan