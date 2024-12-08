Missing Pashtun Twin Boys Reunited With Family
Published December 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Shahzad Town police station team successfully reunited two missing twin boys, Umer and Aamir, with their family on Sunday.
A public relations officer told APP that the boys' mother, Syeda, the wife of Mujahid, reported that her twelve-year-old sons had gone missing after leaving home in the morning.
Despite all efforts by the family, they could not be located, and the boys' disappearance was reported to the police. The family belongs to a Pashtun community, with their ancestral hometown in Mardan.
Upon receiving the report, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Zafar Gondal immediately initiated a search operation, utilizing both technical and human resources.
Sub-Inspector Zafar Gondal told APP, "We prioritized the case and worked tirelessly to reunite the children with their family."
The father of the children, who was reportedly in poor health, and their mother expressed deep gratitude to the police for their swift and effective response.
DIG Ali Raza praised Sub-Inspector Zafar Gondal and his team for their dedication, stating that protecting and serving the community remains a top priority for Islamabad Police.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to strengthen collaboration between the public and law enforcement for a safer city.
