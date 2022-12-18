Missing person traced

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Bhagtawala police recovered a man who was missed from the last four months here on Sunday.

Police said that a report was submitted that August 26,2022 Ehtsham Aziz was missing.The team started investigation and recovered him from Rawalpindi.

Later,it was revealed that Ehtesham was not abducted but he left home due to stained relations with mother.