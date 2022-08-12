UrduPoint.com

Missing Persons: Azam Tarar Reaffirms Commitment To Submit Recommendations To Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday reiterated his commitment that the Committee on Missing Persons would submit its recommendations to the Federal Cabinet as early as possible

The minister was chairing the fourth meeting of the committee.

Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch, Senator Tahir Bizenjo, Supreme Court Bar Association President Ahsan Bhoon, Member Pakistan Bar Council Abid Saqi, representatives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department, senior officers of the ministries of Law and Interior attended the meeting.

The committee members while considering the seriousness of the matter reiterated their determination to resolve the issue of missing persons at the earliest, and submitted their suggestions in that regard.

It was agreed that the committee should hold meetings at the provincial level as well and hear all the stakeholders. It was also agreed to invite the affected families in the next meeting.

Former senator Farhatullah Babar and Defence of Human Rights Pakistan Chairperson Amina Masood Janjua tpresented attended the last meeting of the committee on special invitation and presented their suggestions.

Federal ministers Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Faisal Sabzwari and Shazia Murri had also submitted their proposals in the previous meetings.

