Missing Persons' Case Not Be Closed Until Recovery Of All: Justice Kayani
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned the Attorney General of Pakistan in person, in missing persons’ case and adjourned further hearing till March 6.
A three-member larger bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, and comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case.
At the outset of the hearing, Justice Kayani remarked that the state has failed in the recovery of missing persons, adding that this case wouldn’t be closed until the recovery of all individuals. He said that this case is related to the violations of human rights which is damaging the repute of our country.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED) should be closed if it was not working. He said that the members of relevant institutions were not included in the sub-committee of the cabinet on the subject.
Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal said that the committee would also see the matter regarding payment of compensation to the victim families. The committee would summon the families of those who are missing for five years, he said, adding that the meeting of the sub-committee was convened on January 8.
On a query of the bench regarding recovery of any missing persons after the last hearing, the additional attorney general and representatives of Defence Ministry expressed ignorance. The additional attorney general prayed to the court to grant time in this regard.
He said that the Federal government was seeing this issue as serious and taking steps to address it.
Petitioners’ Lawyer Iman Mazari Advocate pleaded that the attorney general of Pakistan had assured this court that no more incident of missing person would happen but this court’s directives are still being violated.
Justice Kayani said that the concern law enforcement agencies have to compensate the victims' families. If someone is a terrorist then this too, should be told by the institutions, he said.
Justice Kayani also remarked that law enforcement agencies are essential for our protection. Justice Arbab Tahir said that we are hearing this case because the concern commission is fail.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said that we didn’t see like civilized societies that someone took responsibility and went home after resigning from office. No one even realizes pain until someone is not disappeared from his own family, he remarked.
Justice Kayani said that the sub-committee of the cabinet and officials from law enforcement agencies should hold a joint meeting, and summon the victim families to hear them.
He said that how the family is living whose person is disappeared for ten years. If someone is not alive then his family should be given compensation, he said.
The court summoned the attorney general of Pakistan in person on next hearing and adjourned the case.
Recent Stories
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Middle East’s first $100 million Blue Bond listing by DP ..
UAE, Hungary discuss deepening trade, investment ties
World Governments Summit launches Global Ministers Survey, Best Minister Award
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Uzbek delegation discuss enhancing cooperation
Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebrating decade as world’s busi ..
UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter cra ..
EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024
Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography w ..
Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law
Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah
Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French 'Rafale' fighter jets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 DIGs Prisons promoted to grade-206 minutes ago
-
Missing persons' case not be closed until recovery of all: Justice Kayani6 minutes ago
-
Lecture series "Without data, you are just another person with an opinion" held at IPRI6 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina reviews facilities at BISP Center Bara, announces raise in assistance6 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 78 properties6 minutes ago
-
R A Bazaar solve mystery of body as friends turn murderers6 minutes ago
-
Land Record Officer arrested in Khanewal for taking bribe16 minutes ago
-
CPSP, premier institutions of postgraduate medical education:Murad Ali Shah remarks25 minutes ago
-
KP CM for rehabilitation of drug addicts under Sehat Card25 minutes ago
-
RESOLVE, UCP collaborate to advance space technology in Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
PTI leader Rauf Hassan’s case adjourned due to missing challan25 minutes ago
-
Kurram admin demands Rs 600m as compensation for damages25 minutes ago