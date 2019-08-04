UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Missing Persons Commission Disposed Of 4020 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 05:48 PM

Missing Persons Commission disposed of 4020 cases

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th August, 2019) Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4020 cases upto July 31, 2019 as per monthly progress report of missing person commission of July 2019.A total number of 6156 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission up to June, 2019.

During July 2019, 121 more cases were received by the commission in July 2019 and total numbers of cases reached to 6277. The Missing Persons Commission in July 2019, disposed of 82 cases of missing persons and balance are 2257 upto July 2019.

Commission has conducted 863 hearings in July 2019, 322 hearings in Islamabad, 80 in Lahore, 88 in Peshawar, 250 in Karachi and 123 hearings in Quetta during July 2019.Chairman of the Commission Justice Javed Iqbal and others have disposed of 4020 cases till July 31, 2019.

The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman missing person commission and other members of the commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Missing Persons Quetta Progress June July 2019 Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole US President on victims of Tex ..

1 hour ago

WGES supports Dubai&#039;s effort to become global ..

3 hours ago

AED1.1 billion to support education for children a ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit broadened cooperation: I ..

3 hours ago

President pardons 669 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

5 hours ago

Musanada subcontractor platform enhances tendering ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.