Missing Persons Commission disposed of 4020 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th August, 2019) Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4020 cases upto July 31, 2019 as per monthly progress report of missing person commission of July 2019.A total number of 6156 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission up to June, 2019.

During July 2019, 121 more cases were received by the commission in July 2019 and total numbers of cases reached to 6277. The Missing Persons Commission in July 2019, disposed of 82 cases of missing persons and balance are 2257 upto July 2019.

Commission has conducted 863 hearings in July 2019, 322 hearings in Islamabad, 80 in Lahore, 88 in Peshawar, 250 in Karachi and 123 hearings in Quetta during July 2019.Chairman of the Commission Justice Javed Iqbal and others have disposed of 4020 cases till July 31, 2019.

The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman missing person commission and other members of the commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.