Missing Persons Commission disposed of 6,163 cases till January 31: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIoED) has disposed of some 6,163 out of total 8,415 cases registered up to January 31 this year.

According to the monthly progress report of the ColoED, a total of 8,381 cases were registered by the Commission up to December 31, 2021, while 34 more cases were received in January 2022, taking the tally to 8,415.

The ColoED disposed of 46 cases in January 2022, bringing the total disposed cases to 6,163, with 2,252 pending ones.The ColoED conducted 525 hearings during the month of January, including 208 in Islamabad, 181 in Karachi and 136 in Quetta.