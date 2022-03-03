UrduPoint.com

Missing Persons Commission Disposes 6,214 Cases By Feb End

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (ColoED) has disposed of 6,214 cases upto February 28, 2022, said monthly progress report released by Secretary (ColoED) for the month of February 2022.

A total number of 8,415 cases were received by the Commission upto January 31, 2022.

During February 2022, 48 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 8,463.

The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 51 cases in February 2022 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons upto February 28, 2022 is 6214 and balance as on February 28, 2022 is 2249.        The Missing Persons Commission conducted 606 hearings during the month of February 2022, 258 hearings in Islamabad, 151 hearings in Karachi and 197 hearings in Quetta.

>