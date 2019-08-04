UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 02:00 PM

Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,020 cases by July 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has disposed off 4,020 from out of total of 6,277 registered cases, says monthly progress report of the commission of July 2019.

According to a press release, the commission headed by Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal has received 121 more cases in July 2019. The Missing Persons Commission in July 2019, disposed of 82 cases of missing persons and balance are 2,257 up to July 2019.

The hearings were conducted in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar. The missing persons commission conducted 863 hearings in July, 2019 including 322 in Islamabad, 80 in Lahore, 250 in Karachi, 123 in Quetta and 88 in Peshawar.

Likewise, a total of 6,156 cases were received by the Commission upto June 2019 and the commission had conducted 702 hearings in June — 194 in Islamabad, 86 in Lahore, 210 in Karachi, 126 in Quetta and 86 hearings in Peshawar.

Justice Iqbal is serving as head of the commission in an honorary capacity and availing no salary and other facilities.The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Justice Javed Iqbal and other members of the commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.

