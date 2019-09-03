Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,067 cases till August end

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has disposed of 4,067 cases till August 31, 2019, said monthly report issued by CED secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has disposed of 4,067 cases till August 31, 2019, said monthly report issued by CED secretary.

According to report, a total of 6,277 cases were received by the commission, up to July 31, 2019.

During August 2019, as many as 55 more cases were received by the commission and total cases reached to 6,332. The commission has disposed of 47 cases in August 2019.

The commission has conducted 523 hearings in August, conducted 219 hearings in Islamabad, 72 in Lahore, 81 in Peshawar and 151 in Karachi.

The relatives of the missing persons have lauded the efforts of chairmanof the commission and other members for taking personal interests in locatingtheir near and dear ones.