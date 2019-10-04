UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Missing Persons Commission Disposes Of 4,140 Cases By Sept, 2019

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 04:53 PM

Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,140 cases by Sept, 2019

The Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4,140 cases by September 30, 2019 from out of 6,332 cases registered by Aug 2019, says monthly progress report on cases of alleged enforced disappearances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4,140 cases by September 30, 2019 from out of 6,332 cases registered by Aug 2019, says monthly progress report on cases of alleged enforced disappearances.

According to monthly report, 40 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 6,372 during September 2019. The commission disposed of 73 cases of missing persons in September 2019.

The Missing Persons Commission has conducted 483 hearings in September 2019, 234 in Islamabad, 39 in Peshawar, 115 in Karachi and 95 hearings were conducted in Quetta during September 2019.

Chairman of the Commission Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal and other members have disposed of 4,140 cases till September 2019. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of the chairman and other members of the commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Peshawar Missing Persons Quetta Progress September 2019 From

Recent Stories

Teachers are the foundation of society, says Hessa ..

10 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) to start play "Jaal" on ..

2 minutes ago

Govt plan to rehabilitate the cottage industry: As ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey, US Conduct 3rd Joint Ground Patrol in Syri ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh High Court rejects appeal of Shahbaz Sharif ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Police Open Fire on Demonstrators Near Tahri ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.