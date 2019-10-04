Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,140 cases by Sept, 2019

The Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4,140 cases by September 30, 2019 from out of 6,332 cases registered by Aug 2019, says monthly progress report on cases of alleged enforced disappearances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4,140 cases by September 30, 2019 from out of 6,332 cases registered by Aug 2019, says monthly progress report on cases of alleged enforced disappearances.

According to monthly report, 40 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 6,372 during September 2019. The commission disposed of 73 cases of missing persons in September 2019.

The Missing Persons Commission has conducted 483 hearings in September 2019, 234 in Islamabad, 39 in Peshawar, 115 in Karachi and 95 hearings were conducted in Quetta during September 2019.

Chairman of the Commission Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal and other members have disposed of 4,140 cases till September 2019. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of the chairman and other members of the commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.