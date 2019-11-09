UrduPoint.com
Missing Persons Commission Disposes Of 4,203 Cases By Oct, 2019

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoioED) has disposed of 4,203 cases up to Oct 31, 2019 from out of a total of 6,372 cases registered by Sep 30, 2019, says a monthly report on cases of alleged enforced disappearances issued by Farid Ahmed Khan, Secretary (CoioED).

According to the monthly report, 59 more cases were registered by the commission and the total number of cases reached to 6,431 during October 2019. The commission disposed of 63 cases of missing persons.

The Missing Persons Commission has conducted 720 hearings in October 2019, 311 in Islamabad, 77 in Peshawar, 249 in Karachi and 83 hearings were conducted in Quetta during October 2019.

The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of the chairman and other members of the commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.

