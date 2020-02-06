Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,434 cases by January

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoioED) has disposed of 4,434 cases by January 31, 2020, out of a total of 6,556 cases registered by January 31, 2020, said a monthly report on cases of alleged enforced disappearances issued by Secretary CoioED Farid Ahmed Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoioED) has disposed of 4,434 cases by January 31, 2020, out of a total of 6,556 cases registered by January 31, 2020, said a monthly report on cases of alleged enforced disappearances issued by Secretary CoioED Farid Ahmed Khan.

According to the monthly report, a total of 6,506 cases were received by the Commission upto December 2019. And 50 more cases were registered by the commission in January - swelling the total number of cases to 6,556.

� The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 69 cases in January 31, 2020 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons upto January 31, 2020 is 4,434 and balance as on January 2020 is 2,122.

The Missing Persons Commission has conducted 675 hearings in January 2020, 253 in Islamabad, 230 hearing in Karachi, 85 hearings in Quetta, 83 in Peshawar, 68 hearings in Lahore and 24 in Lahore during January 2020.

The Missing Persons Commission has conducted 533 hearings in December 2019, 261 in Islamabad, 204 in Karachi and 68 hearings were conducted in Lahore during December 2019.

The Missing Persons Commission had conducted 655 cases in November, including 281 in Islamabad, 20 in Lahore, 223 in Karachi and 62 hearings were conducted in Quetta.

A total of 720 hearings were conducted in October 2019, the report said adding 311 in Islamabad, 77 in Peshawar, 249 in Karachi and 83 hearings were conducted in Quetta during October 2019.

Chairman of the Missing Persons Commission Justice Javed Iqbal and other members have disposed of 4,434 cases till January 31, 2020.