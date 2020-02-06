UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Missing Persons Commission Disposes Of 4434 Cases Upto January 31, 2020

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:53 PM

Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4434 cases upto January 31, 2020

Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4434 cases upto January 31, 2020 as per monthly progress report released by Farid Ahmed Khan, Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances for the month of January 31, 2020.A total number of 6506 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission upto December, 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4434 cases upto January 31, 2020 as per monthly progress report released by Farid Ahmed Khan, Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances for the month of January 31, 2020.A total number of 6506 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission upto December, 2019.

During January, 2020, 50 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 6556. The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 69 cases in January 31, 2020 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons upto January 31, 2020 is 4434 and balance as on January 2020 is 2122.The Missing Persons Commission has conducted 675 hearings in January 2020, 253 in Islamabad, 230 hearing in Karachi, 85 hearings in Quetta, 83 in Peshawar, 68 hearings in Lahore and 24 in Lahore during January 2020.

Chairman of the Missing Persons Commission Honorable Mr.

Justice Javed Iqbal and other Honorable members have disposed of 4434 cases till January 31, 2020. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman Missing Persons Commission and other Honorable members of Missing Persons Commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.

Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman of Missing Persons Commission is serving Missing Persons Commission in an honorary capacity and drawing no salary and availing other faculties.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Missing Persons Quetta Progress January December 2019 2020 Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

Scarlett Johansson says acting with kids is quite ..

15 minutes ago

Imran Khan himself is opposition against his own g ..

2 minutes ago

PTI government days are numbered: Chairman Public ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-Terrorism Court rejects bail plea of arrested ..

2 minutes ago

Anwar Saifullah Khan asks business community to fo ..

2 minutes ago

Firepower of Armata Tank Superior to Other Russian ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.