Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4434 cases upto January 31, 2020

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4434 cases upto January 31, 2020 as per monthly progress report released by Farid Ahmed Khan, Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances for the month of January 31, 2020.A total number of 6506 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission upto December, 2019.

During January, 2020, 50 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 6556. The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 69 cases in January 31, 2020 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons upto January 31, 2020 is 4434 and balance as on January 2020 is 2122.The Missing Persons Commission has conducted 675 hearings in January 2020, 253 in Islamabad, 230 hearing in Karachi, 85 hearings in Quetta, 83 in Peshawar, 68 hearings in Lahore and 24 in Lahore during January 2020.

Chairman of the Missing Persons Commission Honorable Mr.

Justice Javed Iqbal and other Honorable members have disposed of 4434 cases till January 31, 2020. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman Missing Persons Commission and other Honorable members of Missing Persons Commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.

Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman of Missing Persons Commission is serving Missing Persons Commission in an honorary capacity and drawing no salary and availing other faculties.