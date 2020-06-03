Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,544 cases upto May 31

The Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4,544 cases upto May 31, this year, says monthly progress report released by Farid Ahmed Khan, Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances for the month of May 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4,544 cases upto May 31, this year, says monthly progress report released by Farid Ahmed Khan, Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances for the month of May 2020.

A total number of 6,661 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission upto April 2020. During May 2020, 13 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 6,674.

The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 21 cases in May 2020 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons upto May 31, 2020 is 4,544 and balance as on May 31, 2020 is 2,130.

The Missing Persons Commission will resume its hearings soon after review of Lock down policies announced by Federal Government and Provincial Governments to prevent from COVID-19 as per law.

Chairman Missing Persons Commission Justice Javed Iqbal and other members have disposed of 4,544 cases upto May 31, 2020.

The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Chairman Missing Persons Commission Justice Javed Iqbal and other members of Missing Persons Commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones. Chairman, Missing Persons Commission Justice Javed Iqbal is serving Missing Persons Commission in an honorary capacity and is drawing no salary and availing other faculties which are admissible as per law.