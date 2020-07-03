Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,593 cases upto June 30, 2020

Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4,593 cases upto June 30, 2020, says monthly progress report released by Secretary Commission of Enquiry on Enforced Disappearance (ColoED) Farid Ahmed Khan on cases of alleged enforced disappearances for June 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4,593 cases upto June 30, 2020, says monthly progress report released by Secretary Commission of Enquiry on Enforced Disappearance (ColoED) Farid Ahmed Khan on cases of alleged enforced disappearances for June 2020.

According to the report, a total of 6,674 cases were received by the ColoED up to May 2020.

With the addition of 12 more cases in June 2020, the number of cases soared to 6,686 by June end.

Sharing the disposed of cases, the report says that the Commission had disposed of 49 cases in June 2020, taking the toll of total concluded cases to 4,593 by June 30, last. The remaining missing persons' cases were 2,093 by end of last month.

The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of the Commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.