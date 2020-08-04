Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,616 cases till July 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4,616 cases out of 6,729 cases registered till July 30, 2020.

According to latest monthly progress report released by Secretary (ColoED) Farid Ahmed Khan, some 6,686 cases were received by June 30, and the total cases reached to 6,729 with the addition of 43 more cases in July this year.

The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 23 cases in July 2020 and thus the total disposal of cases upto July 30, 2020 is 4,616 and balance as on July 30, 2020 is 2,113.

The Missing Persons Commission will resume its hearings soon after review of Lock down policies announced by Federal and Provincial Governments in order to prevent from COVID-19 as per law.