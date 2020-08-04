UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Missing Persons Commission Disposes Of 4,616 Cases Till July 30

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,616 cases till July 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4,616 cases out of 6,729 cases registered till July 30, 2020.

According to latest monthly progress report released by Secretary (ColoED) Farid Ahmed Khan, some 6,686 cases were received by June 30, and the total cases reached to 6,729 with the addition of 43 more cases in July this year.

The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 23 cases in July 2020 and thus the total disposal of cases upto July 30, 2020 is 4,616 and balance as on July 30, 2020 is 2,113.

The Missing Persons Commission will resume its hearings soon after review of Lock down policies announced by Federal and Provincial Governments in order to prevent from COVID-19 as per law.

Related Topics

Missing Persons Progress June July 2020 From

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah restructures Board of Dire ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Deputy Ruler restructures &#039;Khorfakkan ..

2 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem restructures BoD of &#039;Ittih ..

2 minutes ago

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

10 minutes ago

India pushing the region to brink of war, AJK Pres ..

10 minutes ago

Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem Reaches New Heigh ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.