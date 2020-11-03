UrduPoint.com
Missing Persons Commission Disposes Of 4,748 Cases Till Oct 31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (ColoED) has disposed of 4,748 cases of alleged disappearance from out of a total of 6,831 cases by Oct 31, 2020, said monthly report issued by secretary CoIoED on Tuesday.

According to the details, some 6,786 cases were received by the Commission till September 2020. The total tally of cases increased to 6,831 by registration of 45 more cases in October.

Commission disposed of 30 cases in October 2020 – pushing the total disposals to 4,748 by Oct 31 while 2,083 cases still untraced by the same date.

The Missing Persons Commission is scheduled to resume its hearings soon after review of COVID-19 policies announced by Federal Government and Provincial Governments in order to prevent the viral disease.

The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of commission members for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.

