Missing persons commission disposes of 4,782 cases by Nov 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (ColoED) disposed of 4,782 cases of alleged disappearance from out of a total of 6,831 registered by the end of November.

According to the monthly progress report released by Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances, some 6,831 cases were received by the Commission up to Oct 2020.

During Nov 2020, 23 more cases were received by the commission. Thus total numbers of cases reached to 6,854.

The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 34 cases in Nov 2020 and total disposal of Missing Persons up to Nov 30, 2020 was 4,782 and balance as on Nov 2020 was 2,072.

The Missing Persons Commission would resume its hearings soon after review of COVID-19 policies announced by Federal and Provincial Governments to prevent from COVID-19.

The relatives of missing persons lauded the efforts of Justice (Rtd) Javed Iqbal and other members of Missing Persons Commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.