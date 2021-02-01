UrduPoint.com
Missing Persons Commission Disposes Of 4,822 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,822 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4,822 cases upto January 31, 2020, says the latest progress report released by Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances.

 A total number of 6,921 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission upto December 2020.

During January 2021, 23 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 6,944.

The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 24 cases in January 2021 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons reached to 4822 till January 31 and balance as on January 31, 2021 is 2,122.

