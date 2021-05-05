Missing Persons Commission disposes of 5,536 cases by April end

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (ColoED) has disposed of 5,536 cases by April 30, 2021, says monthly progress report released by Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances for the month of April 2021.

According to the report, a total number of 7,802 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission upto March 2021. During April 2021, some 71 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached 7,873.

The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 330 cases in April 2021 and thus total disposal of missing Persons upto April, 2021 is 5,536 and balance as on April 30, 2021 is 2,337.

� ����The Missing Persons Commission in the month of April 2021 has conducted 477 hearings, 173 in Islamabad and 304 in Quetta. ���������Missing Persons Commission Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, and other members have disposed of 5,536 cases upto April 30, 2021. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of the commission for taking interest in locating their near and dear ones. Justice Javed Iqbal is serving Missing Persons Commission in an honorary capacity and is drawing no salary.