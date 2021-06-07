UrduPoint.com
Missing Persons Commission Disposes Of 5,722 Cases By May End

Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:18 PM

Missing Persons Commission has disposed of some 5,722 cases by May end from out of a total of 8,018 cases registered during the aforementioned period, says monthly progress report issued by Secretary Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (ColoED) on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Missing Persons Commission has disposed of some 5,722 cases by May end from out of a total of 8,018 cases registered during the aforementioned period, says monthly progress report issued by Secretary Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (ColoED) on Monday.

According to the report, a total number of 7,873 cases were received by the Commission up to April 2021.

During May 2021, 145 more cases were received by the Commission swelling the number of cases to 8,018. The Commission disposed of some 186 cases in May 2021 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons up to May 31, 2021 is 5,722 and balance as on May 31, 2021 is 2,296.

The Commission has conducted as many as 401 hearings during the month of May 2021; of which 208 hearings were conducted in Islamabad and 193 in Quetta.The relatives of the missing persons have lauded the efforts of its Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal and other members for taking keen interest in locating their near and dear ones and ensuring the recovery of the missing persons.

