Missing Persons Commission Disposes Of 6,117 Cases Upto Dec 31, 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 05:38 PM

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (ColoED) headed by Justice Javed Iqbal, has disposed of as many as 6,117 cases upto December 31, 2021 from out of a total of 8,381 registered cases, revealed monthly progress report released by Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances for the month of December 2021

According to monthly report, the Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 70 more cases in December 2021.

A total of 8,279 cases were received by the Commission upto November 2021. With the registration of 102 more cases in December, the tally of the registered cases of missing persons has reached to 8,381.

The efforts were underway to resolve the remaining 2,264 cases as soon as possible.

The Missing Persons Commission has conducted 563 hearings during the month of December 2021, 183 hearings in Islamabad, 176 hearings in Karachi and 204 hearings in Quetta.�The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of ColoED Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal Commission and other members for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.

Justice Javed Iqbal was serving Missing Persons Commission in an honorary capacity and was drawing no salary and availing other faculties which were admissible as per law.

