Missing persons commission disposes of 6,275 cases upto March 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 6,275 cases from out of 8,539 cases registered by the commission, said monthly report released by Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (ColoED) here on Monday.

According to the report, the CoIoED has registered 8,463 cases upto February 2022. During March 2022, some 76 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases have reached to 8,539.

The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 61 cases in March 2022 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons upto March 31, 2022 is 6,275 and balance as on March 31, 2022 is 2,264.

The Missing Persons Commission conducted 614 hearings during the month of March 2022, 204 hearings in Islamabad, 182 hearings in Karachi and 228 hearings in Quetta. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman, Missing Persons Commission and other members of the Commission have disposed of 6,275 cases upto March 31, 2022.