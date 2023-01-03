UrduPoint.com

Missing Persons Commission Disposes Of 7,001 Cases By December 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 06:01 PM

Missing persons commission disposes of 7,001 cases by December 2022

The Commission of Enquiry on Enforced Disappearances (ColoED) had disposed of as many as 7,001 cases from a total of 9,203 cases registered by the end of last calendar year, said a spokesman on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Commission of Enquiry on Enforced Disappearances (ColoED) had disposed of as many as 7,001 cases from a total of 9,203 cases registered by the end of last Calendar year, said a spokesman on Tuesday.

According to a monthly report released by ColoED, some 70 new cases were registered by the commission in December 2022. The CoIoED had registered 9,133 cases of missing persons up to November 2022.

The commission disposed of 75 cases in November 2022 and thus total disposal of missing persons up to November 30, 2022, was 6,926, and the balance as on December 31, 2022, is 2,202 cases. Giving details of 75 disposed of cases in November 2022, he said as many as 44 missing persons were traced, 37 had returned home safely, three were confined in internment centers, and four were confined in jails. Investigations revealed that 31 cases were not cases of enforced disappearances, he added.

