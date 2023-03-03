UrduPoint.com

Missing Persons Commission Disposes Of 7,038 Cases By Jan 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Commission of Enquiry on Enforced Disappearances (ColoED) had disposed of as many as 7,038 cases out of a total of 9,294 cases registered by the end of January 2023, said a spokesman of the commission.

According to a monthly report released by ColoED, some 99 new cases were registered by the commission in February 2023, pushing the total registered cases to 9,393.

The commission disposed of 67 cases in February 2023 and thus total disposal of missing persons up to February 28 2023, was 7,105, and the balance as on February 28, 2023, was 2,288 cases.

        Giving details of 67 disposed of cases in February 2023, he said as many as 53 missing persons were traced, some 46 had returned home safely, three were confined in internment centres, and one was confined in jail. Investigations revealed that 14 cases were not cases of enforced disappearances, the report added.

The report added that the new cases for February 2023 include 48 cases of Balochistan received from Nasrallah Baloch through the Home & Tribal Affairs Department, Balochistan. The dates of the persons gone missing in these cases pertain to the years 2015 to 2022.

