Missing Persons Commission Disposes Of 76 Alleged Enforced Disappearance Cases In September

Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COiOED) has disposed of 76 cases of alleged enforced disappearances during across country hearings in September, said a news release.

From out of 76 settled cases, some 53 persons had returned home, 09 persons were found in Internment Centers /Jails, 03 persons were traced as dead, while 11 cases were not found as of enforced disappearance after thorough investigations.

In September, chairman Justice Javed Iqbal himself visited Lahore and disposed of 16 cases pertaining to province of Punjab.

Senior member of the COiOED, Justice Fazal-ur-Rehman visited Quetta and disposed of 25 cases. Muhammad Sharif Virk another, member of the Commission presided over hearings at Peshawar and disposed of 15 cases. The remaining 20 cases were disposed of at Islamabad as hearings continued simultaneously at Head Office, as well.

Justice (Retd) Ghous Muhammad, another member disposed of 07 cases pertaining to Sindh.

Justice Javed Iqbal, intends to preside over hearings at some other stations including Karachi during October 2020 to expedite the disposal of cases pertaining to the province of Sindh under investigation in the Commission. He will also preside over a high level meeting with all stakeholders at Karachi.

The statistical data indicates that the Commission had a total of 6,752 cases under investigation on August 31, 2020 another 34 new cases were received during September 2020 thereby making the total number of cases as 6,786.

The Commission had disposed of 4,642 cases up to August 31, 2020 and 76 more cases were disposed of during September 2020 making the total disposal as 4,718 cases.

Remaining cases as on September 30, 2020 were 2,068. The families of the Missing Persons whose loved ones have been surfaced expressed their gratitude to Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman for their untiring efforts towards this noble cause.

