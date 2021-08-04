UrduPoint.com

Missing Persons Commission Disposes Of 5797 cases till July End

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Missing Persons Commission has disposed of some 5,797 cases upto July 31 as per monthly progress report released by Secretary Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances for the month.

  A total number of 8,063 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission upto June 2021.

During July 2021, 37 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 8,100. The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 30 cases in July 2021 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons upto July 31, 2021 is 5,797 and balance as on May 31, 2021 is 2,303.      The Missing Persons Commission has conducted 255 hearings during the month of July 2021, 176 hearings in Islamabad and 79 hearings in Karachi.

