UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Missing Persons Sit In Postponed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Missing persons sit in postponed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The sit in of the families of the missing persons on Saturday agreed to postpone their sit in at Express Chowk on the persuasion of Minister for Human Rights Dr Shrieen M Mazari.

Talking to APP, Chairman of the Voice of Baloch Missing Persons Nasrullah Baloch said that a three-member representative committee would meet the prime minster next month to convey their grievances to him.

Dr Mazari will arrange their meeting with the prime minister.

He added that 13 families of missing persons were with him and the list of 266 missing persons were handed over to Dr Shrieen M Mazari so their status could be ascertained and conveyed to the prime minister.

Nasurralh Baloch hoped that Prime Minister Imran Kahn and Dr Mazari would fulfilled their demands.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Missing Persons

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council calls for providing f ..

42 minutes ago

UAE continues to move forward to establish innovat ..

57 minutes ago

Minor girl allegedly raped in Phool Nagar

1 hour ago

Stage is all set for first match of PSL 2021 today ..

2 hours ago

PSL 6 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators ..

2 hours ago

Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project reaches 60 p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.