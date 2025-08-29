Missing PSV Driver’s Acid-burned Remains Found In Gulberg Greens; Two Held
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have recovered the acid-burned remains of a missing public service vehicle (PSV) driver in Gulberg Greens, within the jurisdiction of Kirpa Police Station, after arrests made using call data records (CDR). Two suspects are in custody; a third accomplice is absconding.
A public relations officer told APP on Friday that Jehanzaib Khan reported his driver, Muhammad Waseem son of Muhammad Ishaq, missing at Bhara Kahu Police Station on August 14, 2025. He said Waseem, originally from Ghora Gali Malot, Murree, lived with his brothers in Bhara Kahu and had been driving Jehanzaib’s Suzuki Bolan for five months, routinely ferrying passengers from the Metro Station to Bhera Pul.
He said investigators analysed the victim’s CDR, which led to the arrest of Tayyab Ali son of Liaqat Hussain, a resident of Murree Phagwari.
He added that during interrogation, Tayyab confessed he, along with Abdullah and Sanaullah, lured Waseem on the pretext of a booking and shot him dead before dumping the body in Gulberg Greens (Kirpa Police limits).
He said the remains were recovered on the suspects’ indication; a close relative stated acid had been poured on the body to destroy evidence, leaving only bones to be found. He added that police have recovered the pistol allegedly used in the crime and blood-stained clothes.
He said Tayyab and Abdullah are in police custody, while Sanaullah is at large and efforts are underway to arrest him. He added that Tayyab hails from Murree Phagwari and the other suspects from Murree Deol.
/APP-rzr-mkz
