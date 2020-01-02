“Missing retired Colonel Inam Rahim is in our custody,” Ministry of Defence tells LHC

(@fidahassanain)

The lawyer of Inam-ur-Rahim—who was abducted by some unknown person from his home last year in Dec, has told the Lahore High Court that Ministry or any of its sub-office cannot keep any citizen in their custody under the law. The court has summoned a federal law officer to explain as how a ministry can keep a citizen in its custody and adjourned the hearing till Friday (tomorrow).

ISLAMABAD: "Missing retired Colonel Inam Rahim is in our custody," a representative of Ministry of Defence told the Lahore High Court here on Thursday.

A single bench headed by Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf of the Lahore High Court was hearing the petition filed by Hussnain Inam—the son of Col (retired) Inam Rahim over missing of his father. During the proceedings, an officer appeared on behalf of the Ministry of Defence who told the court that retired Colonel Inam Rahim was in their custody and he was being investigated. On it, the counsel of Inam Rahim told the court that Ministry of Defence or its any sub-office cannot keep any person in their custody and cannot abduct any citizen under the law. At this, the court snubbed the officer and summoned an additional attorney general to explain as how a ministry could abduct a citizen.

The court adjourned further hearing till Friday (tomorrow).

Some unidentified men abducted Advocate Colonel (retired) Inam-ur-Rahim, who fought court cases on behalf of the families of several missing person, from his home in Rawalpindi on Dec 17. “Some unknown person came and picked up my father from home in Askari 14-hoursing scheme of Garrison cityt,” said Hussnain Inam—the son of Inam-ur-Rahim.

Husnain said that around eight to 10 persons picked up his father from their house late on Monday. "They gained entry into our house by claiming to be my friend at the door; at that, my mother opened the door," he said.

"These people were armed, they forcibly entered the bedroom of my parents, and woke up my father before taking him along with them," Husnain said.

According to the son, his father was whisked away in a car with black mirrors, while another vehicle with black mirrors followed behind. "The incident occurred around midnight late on Monday," he added.

The reports said that State’s Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CIED) issued a progress report in May 2019 and reported that had reported that 6,051 cases had been registered before the CIED since March 2011.

Out of these, 3,793 cases had been “disposed”, while 2,258 cases were still pending. Significantly, out of the 3,793 cases “disposed” by the CIED, 743 “missing people” were traced in internment centers.

Some 468 people were located in prisons; and 189 people were found dead. The Commission provided no information on steps taken to establish the circumstances behind these detentions or deaths.