Missing Teenager United With Parents

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Missing teenager united with parents

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Civil lines police station reunited missing teenager with the parents from Lahore by using mobile data. According to Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station Mehbubullah, the 15 years old Mohammed Asadullah went missing while moving to local seminary.

The parents got registered case of the child's kidnapping with the police station. During investigation, police reached out the teenager by using CDR data.

Police handed over the boy to the parents who thanked the police for the effort and reuniting their son with them.

SHO said on the occasion that law enforcement agencies were doing their level best to protect lives and properties of the people.

