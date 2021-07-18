UrduPoint.com
Missing Tourist Facilities For Fort Munro Resort Being Accomplished: Regional Manager TDCP

Sun 18th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Five out of nine projects in Koh-i-Suleiman range have gone functional while works on rest are underway. The missing tourist facilities at Fort Munro are being completed with the cost of Rs 60 million to promote tourism in South Punjab.

This was told by Ashar Iqbal Malik, Regional Manager Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) while talking to APP on Sunday. He said that the region would attract more tourists in future just like northern areas of the country.

The hotel at Fort Munro has been completely revamped with five Shelley type new rooms besides theatre, Bar-B-Cue section, public toilets, mosque and parking area, he said and added that old block consisting of five rooms since 1988 has also been renovated, he added. He said that the Punjab govt had released funds for furnishing of the rooms including furniture, crockery, LCDs, Booking Counter for Manager and Computer section.

The redecorated resort will be made functional very soon, Malik said and added that TDCP had another three resorts at Kot Mitthan, Lal Sohara and Sakhi Sarwar which was being modernized these day and was likely to reopen after a couple of months.

The TDCP is in contact with district administrations of South Punjab for building two or three new projects on their recommendations, the Regional Manger informed and added that a project was under progress in Kot Mitthan while in DG Khan new projects had been accomplished.

A boundary wall on 16 kanal land of the resort has been constructed which had been unwalled for over 20 years. The incumbent govt paid much focus on South Punjab in many terms which has he had not noticed during his entire service, he concluded.

