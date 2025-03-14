Open Menu

Missing Wheel From Lahore-Bound PIA Flight 306 Found At Karachi's Jinnah International Airport

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Missing Wheel from Lahore-Bound PIA flight 306 found at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The missing wheel from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Flight 306 has been successfully located. The wheel was found near the remote parking bay of Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, adjacent to the Ispahani Hangar.

Technicians from the airport's wheel shop discovered the tire next to the landing gear of a grounded Boeing 777 aircraft.

The Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA) confirms that there is no evidence of any casualties or property damage resulting from the wheel's detachment. The incident is currently under investigation by the relevant authorities.

Flight PK 306, operating on the Karachi-Lahore route, landed safely in Lahore as scheduled. It was during the post-landing inspection that the absence of one of the six main landing gear wheels was discovered.

