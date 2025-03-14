Open Menu

Missing Wheel Of PIA Flight PK-306 Found After Landing Without One At Lahore Airport

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2025 | 07:47 PM

Missing Wheel of PIA Flight PK-306 found after landing without one at Lahore airport

Wheel shop technicians find missing wheel near landing gear of a grounded Boeing 777 aircraft in Karachi

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2025) The missing wheel of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-306, which landed at Lahore Airport on Wednesday night without one of its wheels was found on Friday.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said that the missing wheel was discovered near the remote parking bay of Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

PIA Aircraft landed on one wheel after missing landing gear component

PAA reported that wheel shop technicians found the missing wheel near the landing gear of a grounded Boeing 777 aircraft in Karachi.

The sources revealed that the Airbus A320 aircraft, operating flight PK-306, landed at Lahore Airport on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Airbus contacted PIA officials and initiated a technical investigation into the incident.

The sources further stated that Airbus, the manufacturer of the A320 aircraft, has requested a complete flight report. Additionally, the company has sought the aircraft’s three-month flight data record, checklist, and a detailed report on its landing gear and other components.

The missing wheel was discovered only after the aircraft had landed.

