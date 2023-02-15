Missing woman found, suspect arrested in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday recovered a 25-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago and arrested a person.

On the directions of SSP Amjad Shaikh, GOR Police recovered the missing woman while acting on the complaint of her husband Muhammad Naumanul Haque Shaikh while an accused Mazhar Qazi has also been taken into custody.

According to the police spokesman, a person Nauman-ul- Haque Shaikh filed a complaint in the GOR police station on January 31 that his wife has gone missing and he also suspected that a person named Mazhar Qazi has taken his wife away by deception.

In response to the complaints, a Police team headed by ASP Aleena Rajpar traced the whereabouts of the missing woman and recovered her along with accused Mazhar Qazi.

Police also produced accused Mazhar Qazi and the recovered woman before local court and started further investigation of the complaint, spokesman said.