SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :A youth,who had gone missing a few days ago,was found dead at fields in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station on Tuesday.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

The deceased was identified as Hassan (25) r/o Chak-88 NB.

Police launched investigation.