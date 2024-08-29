Open Menu

Missing Youth Found Dead

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Missing youth found dead

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A youngster who was allegedly abducted two days ago, was found dead

at Satellite Town, here on Thursday.

According to police, Husnain (15), resident of Mujahid Town was a student

of a seminary.

Two days ago, he was allegedly abducted by unknown persons.

The heirs approached the city police station for recovery of missing youth.

However, the police recovered his body from Satellite Town area.

According to medical report, the teenager was drugged which caused his

death.

Police were investigating.

