Missing Youth Found Dead
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A youngster who was allegedly abducted two days ago, was found dead
at Satellite Town, here on Thursday.
According to police, Husnain (15), resident of Mujahid Town was a student
of a seminary.
Two days ago, he was allegedly abducted by unknown persons.
The heirs approached the city police station for recovery of missing youth.
However, the police recovered his body from Satellite Town area.
According to medical report, the teenager was drugged which caused his
death.
Police were investigating.
