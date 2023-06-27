Open Menu

Missing Youth Found Dead In Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :A mutilated body of a missing teenager was found in Gugera Branch Canal, in the limits of City Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Tuesday that 19-year-old Waseem, resident of Jaranwala went missing three days ago. His relative searched him here and there but in vain and reported the matter to the area police.

On Monday night, some passersby spotted the body in Gugera Branch Canal near Rescue-1122 Station Jaranwala Road and informed the rescuers.

The divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body which was later on identified as Waseem. The body has also marks of bullets.

The police took the body into custody and sent it to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.

