Missing Youth Found Dead In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 05:22 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :A youth who went missing five days ago, was found dead in fields, in the jurisdiction of Sahianwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Babar, resident of Chak No 134, had gone missing from his house and his parents searched him here and there but in vain.

They reported the matter to police.

On Tuesday night, some passersby spotted the body of Babar lying in a deserted place near the village and informed the police.

The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem.

Police were investigating.

