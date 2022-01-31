UrduPoint.com

Missing Youth Found Dead In Sargodha

January 31, 2022

A youth who had gone missing a few days ago, was found dead at fields, in the jurisdiction of Bhera police station on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :A youth who had gone missing a few days ago, was found dead at fields, in the jurisdiction of Bhera police station on Monday.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to THQ Hospital Bhera for autopsy.

The body was identified as Hammad Ali (25), resident of Hujka village.

Police were investigating.

