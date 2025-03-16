Missing Youth Found Murdered Near Kabul River In Nowshera
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The body of a missing youth was discovered near the banks of the Kabul River in Nowshera.
Police said, Abdul Rehman, a resident of Mohalla Rehmanabad, Nowshera Kalan, had been missing for the past 15 days. His lifeless body was found yesterday near the riverbank.
Sources indicate that the victim was murdered, and his body was tied with stones before being thrown into the river. After post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family.
Abdul Rehman was a diploma engineer and was about to travel to Cyprus for work. The victim’s family staged a protest at Shobra Chowk, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.
